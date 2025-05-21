PPP's spouse debate proposal reveals lack of political imagination

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The People Power Party (PPP) drew sharp criticism on May 20 after unexpectedly proposing a live televised debate between the spouses of the two leading presidential candidates. Kim Yong-tae, a member of the party’s emergency leadership committee, announced the idea during an impromptu press briefing at the National Assembly, suggesting a live debate between Seol Ran-young, wife of PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo, and Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.The proposal was swiftly dismissed by rival camps and widely seen as an attempt to draw attention to Kim Hye-kyung’s recent legal troubles. On May 12, Kim Hye-kyung was fined 1.5 million won in an appeals court ruling on election law violations. The debate offer appeared to be a strategy to attack Lee’s campaign by capitalizing on his wife’s vulnerability. But the idea lacked both precedent and practicality.While the role of presidential spouses in Korean public life has become increasingly visible — and sometimes controversial — a debate between candidates’ spouses is neither a viable solution for transparency nor a proper forum for accountability. The proposal risks turning the focus of the presidential race away from policy and governance, shifting it instead toward image-building and personal scandal.Rather than staging such spectacles, systemic solutions are needed. Reinstituting the long-vacant post of special inspector, which existed to oversee presidential relatives and spouses, would be a far more effective response to public concern about ethical lapses in the presidential family. Attempting to reset the conversation with a stunt debate only serves to undermine the seriousness of the electoral process.The proposal is especially tone-deaf coming from the PPP, a party that lost public trust in part due to controversies surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee. Demanding scrutiny of the opposition’s spouse while avoiding accountability for its own only deepens voter skepticism. If the party wants to address public concerns, it would be better served urging Kim Keon Hee to cooperate with prosecutors instead of deflecting attention through an ill-conceived debate.Kim Moon-soo, struggling in the polls, has so far failed to consolidate conservative support. His ambivalent stance on former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s departure from the party and his underwhelming performance in the first televised debate on May 18 have done little to reverse the campaign’s fortunes. Efforts to revive the conservative “big tent” have faltered. Even outreach to former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo yielded only lukewarm symbolic gestures, such as a changed profile picture and a vague refusal to support Lee.The reaction from former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon was equally chilly. Writing on social media, Han remarked, “What the public wants right now is for the candidate’s spouse to stay quietly out of the spotlight.” His post cast further doubt on whether the spouse debate proposal had undergone any internal vetting at all.The proposal also raises awkward questions about inclusivity. What would it mean for candidates without spouses — such as Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party?With just two weeks left before the election, the PPP is struggling to present a coherent conservative alternative. Though it warns of unchecked DP dominance across all branches of government, its own campaign tactics lack credibility. Unless the party abandons shallow political theater and refocuses on substantive reform, even the faintest hope of reversing its fortunes may vanish.