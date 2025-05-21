Wednesday's fortune: Quiet strength, shared steps
Published: 21 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Gains, losses, and material balance
💪 Health: Energy patterns, foods, and caution
❤️ Love: Emotions, empathy, or entanglements
🧭 Lucky directions: Orient toward these for smoother flow
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Everyone walks a similar path — stay humble.
🔹 No parent can truly “win” over their child.
🔹 Seaweed, fish, or kelp-based dishes may support you.
🔹 The afternoon feels more favorable than the morning.
🔹 Sometimes stepping back prepares you to leap forward.
🔹 White or light-colored outfits may brighten your day.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep your mindset fresh and attuned to today’s world.
🔹 Opt for vegetables and fruit over heavy meals.
🔹 Morning efforts may bring better results.
🔹 Read situations and forecast outcomes wisely.
🔹 Analyze tasks thoroughly before diving in.
🔹 Some relationship dynamics may weigh on you.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 The more family around you, the better.
🔹 Embrace others — make their strengths your own.
🔹 Growth comes from merging ideas and efforts.
🔹 Help from above and support from below may align.
🔹 A “one team” mindset helps everyone thrive.
🔹 Emotional resonance with someone is possible.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 It’s not worth keeping, but it feels wasteful to toss.
🔹 Let go of past regrets or old obsessions.
🔹 Do good without expecting recognition.
🔹 Don’t cling to what clearly won’t work.
🔹 Life today may feel like a nonstop race.
🔹 Act ahead of others — seize momentum.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Empathy | 🧭 East
🔹 A kind word can uplift more than you think.
🔹 Try to understand younger generations’ values.
🔹 Don’t assume you’re the only one who can do it.
🔹 Embrace others — you may gain more than expected.
🔹 Read the room carefully before reacting.
🔹 Blue tones can calm and guide you today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Even your own child may not act as you wish.
🔹 Watch for slips, bumps, or strains.
🔹 Avoid direct confrontation — take the scenic route.
🔹 Without deep drive, you won’t reach the goal.
🔹 Don’t be abrasive — softness avoids trouble.
🔹 Stay low-key and blend in today.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Take pride in the journey you’ve walked.
🔹 Forget age — enjoy the lightness of the moment.
🔹 Knock on doors — one may open today.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments with a photo.
🔹 Simple pleasures may bring deep joy.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 The older you grow, the more grace is needed.
🔹 Speak and act with elegance — it matters.
🔹 Know when to advance and when to retreat.
🔹 Give credit upward if you shine today.
🔹 Consider things from the other person’s view.
🔹 Echo their words to build harmony.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 A new possession may brighten your day.
🔹 Your heart feels young, even if the years add up.
🔹 An inspiring project or idea may emerge.
🔹 You could have a fruitful, energizing meeting.
🔹 Tasks that suit you may land in your lap.
🔹 A thoughtful gift exchange brings smiles.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Like people, good wine improves with time.
🔹 Family updates or a small purchase may arrive.
🔹 Plans may form or valuable info may surface.
🔹 Fresh ideas need new environments.
🔹 A helpful suggestion or lead may reach you.
🔹 Enjoy a cheerful meetup — it may linger.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Illusions | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes “good enough” really is good enough.
🔹 Don’t hesitate to invest in yourself today.
🔹 Seeing and hearing may tell different stories.
🔹 Plans might diverge from real life.
🔹 Appearances may not match what’s within.
🔹 Don’t read too much into friendly smiles.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 Live with love and gratitude at heart.
🔹 Genuine affection is life’s glue.
🔹 Some may mistake your kindness for duty.
🔹 Even if tempted, approach love with care.
🔹 Watch out for sweets — your teeth may pay.
🔹 Don’t misread polite gestures from others.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
