KFA in talks with FIFA over Gwangju's ban as K League clubs demand remedy

A senior Korean football executive said Wednesday that the sport's national governing body will be in touch with FIFA over a ban on a local club that came to light last week.In his introductory press conference, Kim Seung-hee, executive director of the Korea Football Association (KFA), addressed FIFA's registration ban on K League 1 club Gwangju FC.FIFA imposed the penalty on Gwangju on Dec. 17, 2024, after the club failed to pay $3,000 in solidarity contributions related to their signing of forward Jasir Asani from Albania. The fee would have been distributed to the former clubs the player was signed to from age 12 to 23.Unaware of FIFA's ban on signing new players, Gwangju acquired about a dozen players last winter, and have played 14 matches in the K League 1 and two more matches in the Korea Cup this year. They have also competed at the AFC Champions League Elite.After the ban was belatedly revealed last week, other K League 1 clubs have argued that all Gwangju matches this season should be declared 3-0 losses for the offending team because they had fielded ineligible players. The Pohang Steelers, after losing to Gwangju 1-0 on Sunday, lodged a complaint with the K League office Monday.Gwangju said the club failed to make the payment because an employee in charge went on leave in September 2024 without sharing necessary information with coworkers.Gwangju also didn't learn of the ban until recently because the KFA had forwarded a FIFA email detailing the penalty to the employee on leave and it wasn't immediately shared with other team staff.The K League was not made aware of the ban, either, because the KFA had not added the K League to the forwarded FIFA email, according to a league official.Against this backdrop, Kim said on Wednesday that he will try to prevent a recurrence."We will be in communication with FIFA and the AFC," he said. "We will try to get to the bottom of the problem. We will have discussions with the K League and make sure something like this never happens again."FIFA established the "Clearing House" in October 2018 to centralize and automate payments between related clubs and to promote financial transparency, beginning operations in November 2022.Kim said Korea and "some other nations" are still familiarizing themselves with the new system.The KFA had stated Friday that it would be "excessive" to rule new Gwangju players ineligible this season based on "an incident that occurred due to an unintentional administrative mistake."Expanding on the KFA's stance, Kim said the national body had "carefully considered" the stability of the K League's operations."We didn't think it was appropriate to let players' hard work be for naught just because of some clerical errors," Kim said. "We prioritized the stability of the K League and noted that there was no intention [on Gwangju's part]. We have sent a letter to FIFA explaining the situation based on facts."Yonhap