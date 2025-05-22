More in Economy

Korea on track to slip below 1% growth for widest gap with global average since 1998

Critics compare Lee Jae-myung’s 'hotel economics' theory to canceled Ye concert

153,000 wage jobs added in Q4, but youth employment declines

Korea's exports to U.S., China likely to decline further over tariff scheme, trade chief says

Number of bank branches falls for sixth consecutive year in 2024