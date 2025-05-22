 Coco-nuts pricing for oil
Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:20
This photo shows coconut oil displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on May 22.[YONHAP]

The price of coconut oil, an essential ingredient in ice cream, has surged to an all-time high. According to the World Bank on May 21, the wholesale price of Philippine coconut oil shipped to Europe reached $2,720 per ton, surpassing the previous peak of around $2,300 recorded in 2011. This photo shows coconut oil displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on May 22. [YONHAP]
