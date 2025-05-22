 Korea has competitive edge over China in UAE high-speed railway bid, transport minister says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea has competitive edge over China in UAE high-speed railway bid, transport minister says

Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:26
Korean Transport Minister Park Sang-woo, right, and Kim Young-tae, center, secretary general of the International Transport Forum (ITF), are seen attending the 2025 ITF Summit held in Leipzig, Germany, on May 21. [YONHAP]

Korean Transport Minister Park Sang-woo, right, and Kim Young-tae, center, secretary general of the International Transport Forum (ITF), are seen attending the 2025 ITF Summit held in Leipzig, Germany, on May 21. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean consortium has a competitive advantage in technology transfer over its Chinese rival as it vies to win the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) high-speed railway project, estimated to cost $13.6 billion, Seoul's transport minister said Wednesday.
 
Transport Minister Park Sang-woo said that the Korean consortium, consisting of the Korea National Railway, Korail, Hyundai Rotem and Posco E&C, has passed the prequalification procedure to enter the official bid for the Middle Eastern country's railway project.
 

Related Article

 
Park is currently in the eastern German city of Leipzig to attend the three-day International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit, which kicked off earlier in the day.
 
"Our primary focus is on technology transfer on top of product quality, while China appears to focus on the price dimension," Park told Yonhap.
 
Earlier this year, the UAE opened two separate bids for the project — roadbed and railway vehicle constructions. It aims to build a new 150-kilometer-long (93-mile) high-speed train line linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai with a goal of beginning operations in 2030.
 
To win overseas construction projects, three factors should be considered: price competitiveness, localization capabilities and ability to finish the project "on time," the minister pointed out.
 
Compared to other competitors in the race for the bid, Seoul's strength lies in its localization and on-time capabilities, including technology transfer, Park said.
 
Korea's potential win in the UAE project could pave the way for the country to expand its foothold in the overseas construction market, especially considering that Seoul proposed a European high-speed railway model to the Middle Eastern country, he added.
 
Vietnam, Egypt and Peru are reportedly among the countries pushing for their own high-speed railway project in the near future.
 
In February, Korea's Hyundai Rotem won a 2.2 trillion-won ($1.6 billion) deal from Morocco to supply advanced trains. Last year, it also signed a 270 billion won contract to supply high-speed trains to Uzbekistan.
 
The minister also said Korea will work to develop hydrogen-powered trains in line with the international community's push for decarbonization of the transport sector.
 
Earlier this month, Seoul's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced a plan to develop and commercialize hydrogen-fueled trains by 2028 to help the local industry secure global leadership in the field.
 
The value of the global hydrogen train market is projected to grow to $26.4 billion by 2035 from the current value of $2.67 billion, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags railway uae

More in Industry

SK earthon secures rights to explore 2 offshore oil blocks in Indonesia

Samsung Biologics to split into manufacturing and development units

Korea has competitive edge over China in UAE high-speed railway bid, transport minister says

Two workers killed in separate accidents at Hyundai and Hanwha plants in Georgia

As Korea's once-low electricity rate rises, manufacturers mull pulling the plug

Related Stories

Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition

China, Vietnam to assess viability of new railways, document shows

Seoul gov't to bury railway tracks underground to reclaim green space

Korea and UAE working together on Green New Deal projects

One rail strike solved, another one planned for Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)