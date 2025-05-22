Police investigate 7 suspects in probe over fatal SPC bread factory accident

Police are investigating seven people, including a plant manager, regarding a fatal accident at a bakery factory affiliated with SPC Group earlier this week, officials said Thursday.The accident occurred at SPC's factory in the city of Siheung, just southwest of Seoul, on Monday, when the worker, known only as a woman in her 50s, reportedly had her upper body caught in the conveyor belt during machine lubrication work.The Siheung Police Station said it seeks charges against the seven factory officials for under occupational negligence resulting in death.It is alleged that they failed to ensure proper safety management, leading to the death of the employee.Police are currently questioning the seven individuals. They have also brought in employees who were working alongside the victim at the time of the accident as witnesses.Police said the number of suspects in the case could increase as the investigation proceeds.Yonhap