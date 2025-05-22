SK hynix develops new flash storage chip using 321-layer NAND

SK hynix said Thursday it has developed a mobile universal flash storage (UFS) chip based on the world's highest 321-layer 1 terabit NAND flash technology, delivering faster, more power-efficient data processing tailored for on-device AI.The new UFS 4.1 product offers a 7 percent improvement in power efficiency compared to the previous generation, which used 238-layer NAND, according to SK hynix.At just 0.85 millimeter (0.03 inch) thick, slimmer than the previous 1-mm model, the chip is designed to fit into ultra-slim smartphones.It supports sequential read speeds of 4,300 megabytes per second, the fastest for any fourth-generation UFS product to date.In addition, it delivers best-in-class performance with random read and write speeds improved by 15 percent and 40 percent, respectively.SK hynix said the new UFS 4.1 will meet growing market demands for high performance and low power consumption in NAND solutions, ensuring stable operation for AI-powered mobile devices."We are on track to expand our position as a full-stack AI memory provider in the NAND space by building a product portfolio with an AI technological edge," said Ahn Hyun, chief development officer (CDO) at SK hynix.Yonhap