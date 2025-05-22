 Telecommunications provider LG U+ to offer services in 16 foreign languages
Telecommunications provider LG U+ to offer services in 16 foreign languages

Published: 22 May. 2025, 13:13
LG U+ is set to offer customer services to foreign residents in 17 languages through establishing foreigner-friendly stores in major areas throughout the country, like the example shown in this photo. [LG U+]

LG U+ now offers customer services to foreign residents in 17 languages, a record-breaking number for a Korean mobile carrier, according to the company on Thursday.
 
The carrier is set to distribute registration documents and terms and conditions in these languages and establish 67 foreigner-friendly stores in major areas throughout the country.
 

The languages include English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Thai, Burmese, Mongolian, Uzbek and Lao.
 
LG U+ anticipates that this update will help ease up the telecommunications subscription process for foreigners.
 
The stores that will be inclusive of non-Koreans will provide tailor-made assistance considering the regional distribution of foreign residents and predominant languages.
 
Seventeen of these stores, which see the most visits by foreigners, will be made into “Global Telecom Centers” that specialize in offering consultation as well.
 
The telco has also increased the number of multilingual staff to 170 to be stationed at the foreigner-friendly stores.
 
The decision to increase the languages comes as Korea sees a continued increase in immigrants, according to related statistics from the Ministry of Justice.
 
Data shows that in 2020 there were 2.03 million foreigners living in Korea, which rose by 23 percent to 2.65 million in 2024.
 
Among them, long-term foreign residents were 1.61 million and 2.04 million, respectively, signaling a 26 percent increase.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
