The hot new Korean souvenir for Japanese tourists? Rice. Seriously.
Published: 22 May. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 22 May. 2025, 14:39
The typical Korean souvenir is not salted seaweed or face masks anymore. Apparently, it's rice — well, at least for Japanese tourists.
Interest in rice has grown amid skyrocketing prices in Japan. Social media posts by Japanese tourists visiting Korea frequently mention rice shopping.
Some write things like “The mission in Seoul is to buy rice,” or joke that “buying rice means muscle training.” Many travelers pack rice in their suitcases, and for some, it has even become a must-buy on trips to Korea.
“It’s easier than you think — how to take rice with you!” That was the title of a video posted on Instagram earlier this month by a Japanese woman showing how she brought 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Korean rice back to Japan.
The video, which has racked up nearly 120,000 views as of Tuesday, shows the woman filling out export and quarantine paperwork at Incheon International Airport and receiving certification, with Japanese captions explaining each step.
Regional retailers are also seeing signs of the trend.
From May 1 to 19, rice sales at seven Emart locations in South Gyeongsang — including in Changwon, Yangsan, Gimhae, Masan, Sacheon, Tongyeong and Jinju — rose by 4 percent on year.
“Although domestic rice consumption dropped last year and sales declined by about 10 percent, we’ve recently seen a bump — largely thanks to Japanese tourists,” said a representative from Emart.
According to Tokyo's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the average retail price for 5 kilograms of rice at supermarkets nationwide from April 28 to May 4 was 4,214 yen ($29), while the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) listed the comparable domestic retail price at 29,782 won ($21) — nearly $10 cheaper.
Korean rice exports to Japan are rising as a result. Excluding emergency aid sent after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, this year marks the first time since data collection began in 1990 that Korea has exported rice to Japan.
On Tuesday, a shipment ceremony was held in Hadong, South Gyeongsang, for the region’s first rice export to Japan. The local brand, Hadong Seomjingang Rice, will ship 80 tons this month alone to be sold through Heiwado, a Kansai-based supermarket chain with over 160 locations. An additional 200 tons are expected to be exported by the year’s end.
Hadong’s rice follows earlier exports from Haenam in South Jeolla and Samcheok in Gangwon.
Since last month, 22 tons of “ttangkkeut sunshine” rice from Haenam and 20 tons of “Samtong clear rice” from Samcheok have been shipped to Japan. Another 40 tons from Samcheok are expected to follow later this year.
According to Haenam County, the first shipment of two tons of Ttangkkeut Sunshine sold out within 10 days at a store in Tokyo, and a follow-up 10-ton shipment was also completely sold out. In Gangjin, South Jeolla, 200 tons are scheduled for export to Japan on May 26, with discussions underway for an additional 150 to 200 tons.
In Jinju, South Gyeongsang, a Japanese buyer visited on May 19 and expressed interest in importing 500 tons. On the same day, 1-ton sample shipments were sent from Sangju and Pohang in North Gyeongsang to gauge customer reaction in Japanese stores.
Although Japan imposes a tariff of 341 yen per kilogram on imported rice — making it less price-competitive — the recent spike in domestic rice prices has given Korean rice an edge.
All of the rice being exported or under negotiation is of high quality and well-regarded for its taste.
The Jeolla variety, Saecheongmu, was developed over seven years by the Jeonnam Agricultural Research and Extension Services and is known for its translucent grains, chewy texture and glossy appearance. The South Gyeongsang variety, Yeonghojinmi, is a top-grade Japonica cultivar with a nutty flavor and soft texture when cooked. The North Gyeongsang brand, Misojinpoom, was bred by the National Institute of Crop and Food Science in 2020.
According to the Rural Development Administration, translucent grains indicate low protein content — a key quality indicator that leads to better texture and flavor when cooked. Rice with lower protein levels absorbs water more effectively and swells properly during cooking.
Korea’s quality scale classifies rice with protein content under 6 percent as “Excellent.” Saecheongmu has 5.6 percent, Yeonghojinmi has 6 percent and Misojinpoom has 5.8 percent, all falling into that category.
Industry experts say perceptions that Korean rice is inferior to Japanese rice are outdated.
“Both countries grow Japonica rice, known for its stickiness and sheen, and their varieties are quite similar,” said an official from NH Nonghyup Trading. “Historically, neither country was active in rice exports, as both were largely self-sufficient, but inquiries from Japanese distributors have increased as rice prices there soar.”
An aT representative said, “While the recent spike in interest is clearly tied to rising Japanese prices, it’s too early to tell whether Korean rice will remain competitive in the long term.”
“Still, if exports continue, it could help stabilize domestic prices and reduce surplus inventory," added the representative.
