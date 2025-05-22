Gov't holds meeting with exporters amid escalating U.S. tariff concerns

SK hynix develops new flash storage chip using 321-layer NAND

Telecommunications provider LG U+ to offer services in 16 foreign languages

The hot new Korean souvenir for Japanese tourists? Rice. Seriously.

Related Stories

As rice prices go, so go makgeolli's

Japan supermarket rice prices up for 16th straight week, imports seen jumping

Rice surplus to be bought by government and stockpiled

Japanese farm minister apologizes after saying he has 'never had to buy rice'

Grain gains: Rising prices in Japan make rise a popular souvenir from Korea