Two workers killed in separate accidents at Hyundai and Hanwha plants in Georgia
Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:15
Safety accidents occurred at U.S. factories operated by Korean companies Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Qcells, resulting in two deaths this week.
A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday at the battery plant located within Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a production facility in Bryan County, Georgia. A man named Allen Kowalski, 27, died in the incident, WJCL22 and other local media reported on Wednesday.
Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff’s office.
The accident happened when cargo fell from a forklift during the loading of a truck, striking the victim who was nearby. The victim was hired by a contractor working at the megasite.
“Together with the subcontractor and relevant authorities, we are fully supporting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to help prevent such accidents in the future,” said Hyundai Motor North America, according to news outlet WTOC11.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."
Another man died on Monday at the Cartersville plant of Hanwha Qcells, a solar panel manufacturer, in Georgia.
Fire department crews were dispatched to the scene around 7:15 p.m., according to news outlet Fox 5 Georgia.
The man was found dead on top of a tank at the factory. Authorities suspect a nitrogen leak as the cause of the accident. The oxygen concentration in the tank where the man was found was 15 percent, a concentration too low to support human life, AJC and other local media reported.
Earlier in March, a construction worker died after being hit by a forklift at the construction site of a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group inside the Metaplant.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
