Heat helpers: Demand for air conditioners rises in Korea

Desperate restaurant owners turn to robots, day laborers amid worker shortage

As Korea's once-low electricity rate rises, manufacturers mull pulling the plug

Two workers killed in separate accidents at Hyundai and Hanwha plants in Georgia

Korea has competitive edge over China in UAE high-speed railway bid, transport minister says

Related Stories

Hyundai gets $1.35B in export financing for Georgia EV facility

Hanwha Solutions to supply 2.5 million solar panels to U.S.

Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales up 7.9% in October amid chip shortage

Hyundai Motor, SK On to build $5 billion EV battery plant in Georgia

Mexican security chief confirms cartel family members entered U.S. in a deal with Trump administration