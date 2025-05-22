 Hyundai, Kia partner with Incheon Airport to test AI-based EV-charging robot
Hyundai, Kia partner with Incheon Airport to test AI-based EV-charging robot

Published: 22 May. 2025, 18:10
An automatic charging robot charges a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Incheon International Airport. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor and Kia said Thursday they have partnered with Incheon International Airport for real-world testing of their AI-powered automatic charging robot (ACR) for EVs.
 
Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies will conduct a pilot test program of the ACR system at the airport, laying the groundwork to expand the use of robotic EV charging to airport environments.
 

The airport, which already has the country's largest eco-friendly vehicle infrastructure, plans to install 1,110 EV chargers by 2026, making it an ideal test bed for the new technology.
 
Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics Lab will provide both the hardware and software solutions for the pilot program, while working with airport officials to develop optimized service scenarios.
 
The airport will deploy the charging robot for a fleet of eco-friendly airport vehicles and gather user feedback to evaluate the system's usability and effectiveness.
 
"This marks an important turning point in validating the practical value of future mobility technologies," said Yang Hee-won, president of Hyundai Motor's research and development division. "With customized automatic charging solutions, we aim to deliver a more convenient and enhanced mobility experience for users."

