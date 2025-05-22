 Korea launches Mars exploration task force to seek cooperation with U.S. mission efforts
Published: 22 May. 2025, 14:53 Updated: 22 May. 2025, 14:57
Korea AeroSpace Administration chief Yoon Young-bin holds a press briefing at the agency's headquarters in Sacheon on May 21. [YONHAP]

Korea's space agency has launched a dedicated task force to explore participation in future Mars missions through cooperation with the United States, the head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) has said.
 
"The U.S. budget for space exploration is increasingly focused on Mars, with concrete plans to send humans and establish a presence there. In Korea, we have only recently begun to consider what actions we should take at this point," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said Wednesday, adding, "We have recently launched a task force."
 

The comments were made at a press briefing marking the agency's first anniversary held in Sacheon, 290 kilometers south of Seoul, where the agency is headquartered.
 
"We need to devise exploration plans that are not only scientific but also economically viable, so that private companies can play a more ambitious role," added Yoon.
 
The administrator noted such plans "could lead to the development of creative and innovative technologies that even advanced countries have yet to achieve," explaining that the task force was created with the goal of advancing to Mars exploration.
 
Yoon also shared his hope to strengthen Korea's satellite ecosystem by developing a variety of models, including low Earth orbit (LEO) and ultra-high-resolution satellites.
 
His vision also included establishing a solar observation station at the unexplored L4 Lagrange point and developing a proprietary lunar lander, as well as securing leadership in next-generation aviation technologies.
 
In addition, Yoon said a contract to transfer technology of the Nuri, the country's homegrown space rocket, to Hanwha Aerospace Co. is expected to be finalized within the year, saying that related parties reached a "broad consensus" on the matter.
 
"With the transfer fees and scope of the technology now defined, the transfer will proceed in phases. After three launches, Hanwha Aerospace is expected to fully acquire the necessary technology and operational capabilities," Yoon said.
 
 

Yonhap
