Yoon draws criticism for promoting election fraud film ahead of June 3 vote (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is under fire after attending a screening of a film promoting election fraud conspiracy theories, less than two weeks before the June 3 presidential election. On Thursday, Yoon appeared at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, to watch a documentary titled “Election Fraud: A Work of God?” marking his first public outing since being removed from office by the Constitutional Court 47 days earlier.The screening was held at the invitation of Jeon Han-gil, a former Korean history instructor who participated in the film’s production alongside director Lee Young-don. Yoon’s appearance, especially given the sensitive timing and the nature of the film’s content, has been widely criticized as inappropriate.During his presidency, Yoon controversially ordered the deployment of martial law troops to the National Election Commission under the pretext of verifying suspicions of election fraud. That order was one of the key reasons cited in the National Assembly’s impeachment motion, and later the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove him from office. Now, amid an ongoing presidential race, Yoon’s attendance at a film centered on those same claims is being seen as a renewed effort to energize his core supporters with baseless conspiracy theories.Although Yoon did not make a public statement after the screening, Director Lee quoted him as saying, “Elections should be held transparently like in Taiwan or Germany, without computers or electronic devices.” Lee also claimed that if early voting were abolished and hand-counting introduced, “everyone would accept the results.”The remarks, although indirect, add weight to fringe claims that undermine public trust in Korea’s electoral system. Overseas voting for the election is already underway, and early voting is set to begin next week. Critics say Yoon’s move lends credibility to unfounded theories at a time when national unity and voter confidence are paramount.Yoon left the People Power Party (PPP) last month and publicly endorsed conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo. However, his recent actions are increasingly seen as a political liability. Even within the PPP, figures have expressed concern that Yoon is undercutting efforts to broaden support among moderates. With Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung currently leading in polls, Kim must expand his base — yet Yoon appears to be hindering that effort.If Yoon feels any responsibility for the early election triggered by his impeachment, he should refrain from intervening in the campaign. As one PPP member put it, “Is he trying to be Lee Jae-myung’s number one campaigner?” The former president would do well to withdraw from the spotlight and reflect on his actions.6·3 대선이 채 2주도 남지 않은 시점에 윤석열 전 대통령이 부정선거 논란을 주장하는 영화를 관람해 파장이 일고 있다. 윤 전 대통령은 어제 서울 동대문의 영화관을 찾아 ‘부정선거, 신의 작품인가’를 봤다. 내란 우두머리 혐의로 형사재판에 참석 중인 윤 전 대통령이 외부 공개 행보에 나선 것은 지난달 4일 헌법재판소가 파면을 결정한 이후 47일 만에 처음이었다. 감독을 맡은 이영돈 PD와 함께 영화 제작에 관여한 전 한국사 강사 전한길씨의 초청에 응한 것이었다지만, 몹시 부적절한 처신이다.윤 전 대통령은 계엄 당시 부정선거 의혹을 확인할 필요가 있다며 중앙선거관리위원회에 계엄군을 투입했었다. 헌법기관에 대한 이 같은 조치는 탄핵의 주요 사유 중 하나였다. 특히 지금 대선이 한창 진행 중인 상황이라 또다시 강성 지지층을 상대로 부정선거 음모론을 부추기려 하느냐는 비판을 받아도 할 말이 없게 됐다. 당장 본인의 내란 혐의를 덜기 위해 어떻게든 부정선거론을 합리화하려는 시도라는 지적까지 나왔다.영화 관람 후 윤 전 대통령은 공개 발언 없이 자리를 떴지만, 이 감독은 “윤 전 대통령이 ‘컴퓨터 등 전자기기 없이 대만식이나 독일이 하는 투명한 방식으로 선거가 치러져야 할 것 같다’고 말했다”고 전했다. 이 감독은 또 “사전(투표) 선거를 없애고 수개표를 한다면 모든 결과에 승복할 것”이라고 주장했다. 대선 재외국민투표가 이미 시작됐고, 다음 주 사전투표가 실시되는데 윤 전 대통령이 영화 관람에 나서면서 선거의 신뢰를 떨어뜨리는 이들의 황당한 주장에 힘을 실은 셈이 됐다. 국가 원수까지 지낸 사람이 비상계엄과 파면 등에 대한 반성이나 사과는 제대로 하지 않으면서 여전히 부정선거 음모론의 미망에서 헤어나지 못하는 모습이 어이없다.윤 전 대통령은 국민의힘을 탈당하면서 김문수 후보에 대한 지지를 호소했었다. 하지만 정작 자신이 부정선거 관련 행보로 오히려 걸림돌이 되고 있다는 반응이 당내에서 나오고 있다. 국민의힘은 윤 전 대통령이 탈당한 만큼 당과 무관하다고 선을 그었지만, 부정선거 프레임이 되살아날까 봐 걱정해야 하는 처지가 됐다. 여론조사에서 이재명 더불어민주당 후보에게 뒤지고 있는 김 후보로서는 중도층으로 지지세를 확장하는 것이 급선무인데, 윤 전 대통령이 도와주기는커녕 발목을 잡는 모양새다. 본인 때문에 조기 대선이 치러지는 데 대한 책임을 느낀다면 윤 전 대통령은 어떤 형태로든 대선에 개입하려는 시도를 그만둬야 한다. 또한 “이재명 후보의 제1호 선거운동원을 자청하는 것이냐”는 국민의힘 소속 인사들의 한탄을 새겨듣고 자중하기 바란다.