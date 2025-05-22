BTS's Jin turns tables on Jimmy Fallon, interviews 'Tonight Show' host in U.S. TV return
K-pop star Jin shared his excitement for BTS’s upcoming June reunion and his solo tour during his return to Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show on NBC that aired Wednesday.
The BTS member transformed the stage for NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (2014-) into a gigantic bed to perform “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead track of his new EP, “Echo,” released on May 16.
It was Jin’s second time performing as a solo artist in Studio 6B, having made his first solo appearance on "The Tonight Show" in November last year. All members of boy band BTS — also comprised of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — first appeared as guest of the show in 2018.
Along with the performance, Jin once again sat down for an interview with Fallon — and this time, the K-pop singer turned the tables to grill the host.
The two first chatted on Jin’s meetup with Tom Cruise, who had appeared on the BTS member’s “Run Jin” online series while stopping by in Korea to promote the latest “Mission Impossible” movie.
Jin then switched seats with "The Tonight Show" host and asked Fallon a few questions of his own.
“Thank you for coming to my show,” he began, before asking questions like: “Do you think we have one butt or two?”
The two also talked about Jin’s first solo fan concert tour, set to begin in June, as well as BTS’s upcoming reunion that same month. It will mark the first time in more than two years for all seven members to be active after completing their mandatory military service.
“It was great to be alone, but when they come back, since they worked very hard, I’m going to honor them and give them great respect,” he said of his bandmates. “They are my lifesavers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them.”
Jin released "Echo" on May 16, his second EP as a solo artist after "Happy" in November 2024.
He will meet with fans at the “Hi-Seokjin” event in New York on Friday before embarking on his “RunSeokjin EP.” tour, starting with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 28 and 29. The tour will encompass 18 concerts in nine cities across Japan, the United States, Britain and the Netherlands.
