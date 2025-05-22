 Baekhyun's new album 'Essence of Reverie' sells 1 million copies in two days
Baekhyun's new album 'Essence of Reverie' sells 1 million copies in two days

Published: 22 May. 2025, 17:21
Exo Baekhyun [INB100]

Baekhyun of K-pop boy group Exo has achieved his fourth consecutive million-seller with his latest album, "Essence of Reverie," which has sold over 1 million copies, his agency said Thursday.
 
Released Monday, Baekhyun's fifth EP reached the milestone two days later, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, according to INB100.
 

It marks the singer's fourth consecutive million-seller out of a total of five solo releases.
 
"Essence of Reverie" explores Baekhyun's reflections on his past and future.

