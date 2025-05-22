Plave, Rosé, aespa receive nominations for upcoming Music Awards Japan
Published: 22 May. 2025
SHIN MIN-HEE
Virtual boy band Plave, singer Rosé of Blackpink and girl group aespa have secured numerous nominations at the upcoming Music Awards Japan (MAJ) 2025.
The two-day inaugural ceremony to announce the winners of the six main categories is slated to take place Thursday evening. The subcategories were announced Wednesday evening.
NewJeans’ “Ditto” (2022) won Best K-pop Song in Japan, a subcategory, on Wednesday.
Plave was nominated in the Best Song Asia category for its song “Way 4 Luv,” the lead track for second EP “Asterum: 134-1” (2024). Plave is the only virtual idol to be listed in nominations among the main categories, in addition to Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Top Global Hit from Japan.
Rosé’s hit song “APT.” (2024) was nominated for Song of the Year, and aespa’s “Supernova” (2024) for Best Song Asia.
The MAJ is being held at the Rohm Theater in Kyoto, Japan, with a judging panel of over 5,000 experts in the music industry. Thursday’s event begins at 7:30 p.m., which will be aired on NHK and livestreamed on YouTube.
