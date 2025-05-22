 Want to star in a love story with Cha Eun-woo? Interactive VR film to hit theaters in June.
Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:32
″Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories″ teaser image [AMAZE]

Get up close with singer Cha Eun-woo like never before. A new VR concert film is set to hit theaters in 21 cities worldwide next month, offering fans an immersive, intimate experience with the star.
 
"Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories" will premiere in Korea on June 18 at CGV theaters in Yongsan, central Seoul, and Yeonnam, western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The film will then roll out in 20 other cities across the globe, including locations in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
 
Presented as a romance fiction, the film casts Cha as the main character and the viewer as the protagonist. It's an interactive experience, allowing the audience to make narrative choices — such as selecting props or settings — that influence the direction of the story.
 
Depending on the viewer's choices, Cha appears in various visuals and moods, creating a unique and personalized experience, according to production company Amaze.
 
The first round of tickets will be available starting May 30 on the CGV website.
 
″Cha Eun-woo VR Concert: Memories″ poster [AMAZE]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Cha Eun-woo Astro Fantagio film

