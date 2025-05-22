Unsuk Chin returns to opera with 'The Dark Side of the Moon' in Germany

'Wicked,' 'Gatsby,' 'Phantom': The Broadway blockbusters to catch in Seoul this summer

Pinkfong to celebrate 10 years with 'Baby Shark' musical

Seoul Metropolitan Theatre's 'Ghost' an unconventional tale of existence and societal indifference

Related Stories

Gwanghwamun Square to light up with 'Cavalleria rusticana' opera performances

Sejong Center for the Performing Arts unveils beefed-up 2023 program

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It's Project Nalda!

45 years in, Sejong Center for the Performing Arts is as current as ever

[Editorial] Never-ending appointment fiascoes (KOR)