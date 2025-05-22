Seoul Metropolitan Theatre's 'Ghost' an unconventional tale of existence and societal indifference
Published: 22 May. 2025, 20:17
Seoul Metropolitan Theatre returns with its second production of the year, "Ghost," a surreal and genre-defying piece directed by company artistic director Koh Sun-woong.
Speaking at a roundtable interview on Thursday at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno District, central Seoul, Koh described the play as an elusive and evolving work: "It’s a confusing piece, but you’ll enjoy it."
“It's quite hard to grasp what a ghost is, isn't it?" Koh asked.
"Even while working on the play, I’m not sure where we’re going,” he said, adding, “But I’m enjoying the process.”
The production delves into the lives of those forgotten or erased by society’s indifference.
Known for hits like "Toongso Whistles" (2024) and "The Orphan of Zhao: Seeds of Revenge" (2020), Ko has earned a reputation as a star director.
"Ghost" marks his first original stage production since "Aging Skill" 14 years ago.
“I remember reading a powerful article seven or eight years ago about people who died with no known relatives,” he said. “It moved me, and I thought it needed to be made into a play.”
“It’s a story that questions life and existence — who am I, and what role do I play?”
The narrative follows Bae Myeong-soon, a woman who dies in solitude after fleeing her abusive husband. In a morgue, she encounters a chorus of ghosts — other overlooked souls — and their stories unfold.
Cast members described "Ghost" as a strikingly unconventional production.
Actor Kang Sin-gu, who plays the abusive husband, remarked, “I’ve done a lot of plays, but this one might be the strangest.”
“Sometimes during a scene I suddenly snap back into being myself, and things happen onstage that shouldn’t be possible," Kang, a longtime member of Seoul Metropolitan Theatre since 1997, added.
The play blurs the line between reality and performance, incorporating moments that could occur backstage — in dressing rooms or rehearsal spaces — directly into the narrative.
The structure is reminiscent of a play-within-a-play, portraying people who exist on the fringe of society: forgotten yet present, present yet invisible.
Actor Lee Ji-ha, who plays Bae Myeong-soon, returns to the stage after a six-year hiatus.
Known for her work in Netflix hit series "Squid Game" (2021-) and Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" (2022), Lee said, “At first, I felt like I had lost all my stage instincts, but I trusted the director and began working.”
Reflecting on the role, she added, “It made me look back on my past and future — on life and death.”
Lee described the ephemeral nature of theater itself as part of its power: “Theater disappears the moment it exists. It has to. But that’s also its strength. The stage becomes the world, and our story becomes everyone’s.”
Koh echoed this sentiment: “'Ghost' is, in many ways, about the idea that ‘the world is a stage and people are merely players.’”
Though the subject matter may sound heavy, both Koh and the cast emphasized that the play is meant to be fun and engaging.
“If theater only focuses on social critique, it just ends up burdening the audience,” Koh said. “We wanted to approach it with humor, almost like a farce.”
Kang added, “I think audiences will find it refreshingly different.”
"Ghost" runs from May 30 to June 22 at S Theater in Seoul’s Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
