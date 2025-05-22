 Soprano Sumi Jo to receive prestigious France's cultural honor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Soprano Sumi Jo to receive prestigious France's cultural honor

Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:51
Renowned soprano Sumi Jo is pictured at the Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley on July 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

Renowned soprano Sumi Jo is pictured at the Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley on July 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Renowned soprano Sumi Jo is set to receive France's Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters in recognition of her contributions to French art, the Korean Cultural Center in Paris said.
 
According to the center Wednesday, the Korean soprano is scheduled to attend an award ceremony at the Opera-Comique in Paris on Monday to receive the highest rank of the three-tier honor bestowed by the French Ministry of Culture.
 

Related Article

 
Established in 1957, the honor is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of art and literature or who have contributed to promoting French culture globally.
 
This recognition also highlights her recent contributions, such as launching her first international vocal competition in July last year at the historic Château de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley, aimed at supporting talented young vocalists on the global stage.

Yonhap
tags sumi jo france soprano

More in Music & Performance

Soprano Sumi Jo to receive prestigious France's cultural honor

Pinkfong to celebrate 10 years with 'Baby Shark' musical

'Wicked,' 'Gatsby,' 'Phantom': The Broadway blockbusters to catch in Seoul this summer

Unsuk Chin returns to opera with 'The Dark Side of the Moon' in Germany

For conductor Chung Myung-whun, return to La Scala culmination of 36 years of love

Related Stories

Korean soprano Sumi Jo launches her own international singing competition

'A dream competition': Veteran singer Sumi Jo crowns winner in first edition of singing contest

Soprano Sumi Jo keeps her promise with new album and concert

Classical competition JoongAng Music Concours opens applications for 50th round

Busan 2030
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)