 'World of Street Woman Fighter' to hit global streaming platforms
Published: 22 May. 2025, 14:25
Poster for Mnet's upcoming dance competition show ″World of Street Woman Fighter″ [MNET]

Mnet’s upcoming dance competition show “World of Street Woman Fighter” is set to be available to view on numerous streaming platforms worldwide, the network said Thursday.
 
The show, set to premiere on Tuesday, will be available on services all over the world including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Abema, Viu, iQIYI and FPT Play.
 

Part of the “Street Woman Fighter” franchise (2021-), the show will also air on television in regions in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the Maldives, through channels such as tvN ASIA.
 
“World of Street Woman Fighter” is the third season in the franchise, following other spinoffs such as “Street Dance Girls Fighter” (2021-23) and “Street Man Fighter” (2022).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
