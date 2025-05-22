Senior prosecutors resign amid controversy over first lady’s alleged scandals

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Two senior prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office offered to resign just days before the presidential election. Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief Lee Chang-su and deputy chief Cho Sang-won submitted their resignations earlier this week. Both had been at the center of investigations into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee.Lee led the office when it decided not to indict Kim over suspicions that she received a luxury handbag and was involved in the controversial stock manipulation case tied to Deutsch Motors. Cho oversaw the stock manipulation probe. While both cited health reasons for stepping down, speculation within and outside the prosecution suggests concern about potential legal or political repercussions if the liberal Democratic Party (DP) wins the presidency.Both prosecutors had previously been suspended from their duties after the DP-led National Assembly passed impeachment motions against them. They returned to their posts after the Constitutional Court dismissed the cases. As key figures in investigations linked to Kim, their resignations are widely seen as a reflection of anxiety about the future direction of prosecutorial oversight.The impeachment push, despite the absence of serious legal violations, was an overreach by the DP. However, the prosecution also bears responsibility for public distrust due to its perceived reluctance to fully investigate allegations involving the former first lady. The Constitutional Court’s ruling itself pointed out lingering questions about whether the prosecution adequately led or supervised the investigation into the Deutsch Motors case, which is now under review by the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office.Meanwhile, new allegations have further complicated the situation. Prosecutors have reportedly obtained evidence that Kim’s former aide received a Chanel handbag worth over 10 million won from Jeon Seong-bae, also known as “Geonjin,” a figure with ties to shamanistic practices. The bag was allegedly given to Jeon by a former official of the Unification Church, who asked that it be delivered to Kim. The aide later exchanged the bag — adding an additional 3 million won — for a different product at a Chanel store.Kim’s office has denied that she received the bag, but prosecutors are now examining the origin of the funds used for the exchange. The public expects a thorough and impartial investigation. Any appearance of favoritism risks further eroding trust in the justice system.The prosecution’s mishandling of the Kim case does not justify excessive political pressure from the DP. The party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, said Thursday that resignation alone does not absolve the prosecutors of responsibility for what he called a “politically biased use of prosecutorial power.” His comments suggest that, if elected, accountability measures may follow.Still, should the opposition come to power, it must avoid using judicial oversight as a political weapon. The prosecution must learn from this episode and maintain independence from political influence. Likewise, political parties should refrain from weaponizing legal processes ahead of the vote.