Korean, U.S. troops to stage medical evacuation drills

Korean and U.S. troops will conduct medical evacuation drills Thursday to practice transporting injured personnel from remote locations, a joint military command said.During the Dragon Lift exercise, troops will transport injured personnel via medical helicopters and treatment ships from the border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea to Pyeongtaek Port, Gyeonggi.At the port, the injured service members will undergo emergency treatment by Korean and U.S. personnel, while those with serious injuries will be transported to other nearby civilian hospitals.The drills are designed to train troops under a scenario of mass casualties, and inspect coordination between Korean and U.S. troops, according to the Combined Forces Command.Yonhap