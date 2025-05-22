 Polish troops undergo Chunmoo rocket system training in Korea
Published: 22 May. 2025, 17:25
A Polish soldier undergoes training to operate a Chunmoo multiple rocket launch system in this photo provided by the Army on May 22. [NEWS1]

A group of Polish soldiers have undergone training in Korea to operate the Chunmoo rocket artillery system after Warsaw's recent purchase of the weapons system, the Army said Thursday.
 
The two-week program kicked off at a training field in Paju, Gyeonggi, last Thursday, involving 16 Polish personnel and other Korean trainees, according to the Army.
 
In 2022, Poland signed a deal with Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace to buy 218 Chunmoo multiple rocket launch systems, and another contract last year for 72 more units.
 
The program focuses on training personnel on the Chunmoo's strike capabilities, nighttime maintenance and other tactical operations of the weapon system, according to the Army.
 
The Army said it plans to hold more training programs for personnel from countries that have purchased Korean weapons systems, including K9 self-propelled howitzers and K2 tanks.
 
Poland, which has sought to bolster its defenses in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, signed basic deals with Korea in 2022 for various weapons systems, including FA-50 light attack fighters, K2 tanks and K9 howitzers.

