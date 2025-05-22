 Warsaw war games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Warsaw war games

Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:18
A Polish soldier undergoes training to operate a Chunmoo multiple rocket launch system in this photo provided by the Army on May 22. [NEWS1]

A Polish soldier undergoes training to operate a Chunmoo multiple rocket launch system in this photo provided by the Army on May 22. [NEWS1]

 
A group of Polish soldiers has undergone training in Korea to operate the Chunmoo rocket artillery system after Warsaw's recent purchase of the weapons system, the Korean Army said on May 22. The two-week program kicked off at a training field in Paju, Gyeonggi, on the same day, involving 16 Polish personnel and other Korean trainees, according to the Army. [NEWS1]

Yonhap
tags Korea poland rocket training

More in Defense

Warsaw war games

Polish troops undergo Chunmoo rocket system training in Korea

KAI chief addresses Korea-Indonesia fighter jet project partnership challenges

Korean, U.S. troops to stage medical evacuation drills

Korea, U.S. discuss expanding military maintenance cooperation to aircraft, tanks

Related Stories

Third launch of Nuri rocket slated for May 24

Korea to sign additional deal to export K2 tanks to Poland as early as April: Officials

Great balls of fire

Hanwha to sign term sheet with Poland's WB Group for joint missile venture

Launch of Innospace's Hanbit-TLV rocket called off due to technical glitch

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)