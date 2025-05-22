Warsaw war games
Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:18
-
CHOI JI-YOUNG
A group of Polish soldiers has undergone training in Korea to operate the Chunmoo rocket artillery system after Warsaw's recent purchase of the weapons system, the Korean Army said on May 22. The two-week program kicked off at a training field in Paju, Gyeonggi, on the same day, involving 16 Polish personnel and other Korean trainees, according to the Army. [NEWS1]
