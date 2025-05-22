 Korea expresses concern over deaths of Israeli embassy employees in Washington
Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:24
A man, with an Israeli flag with a cross in the center, looks on next to police officers working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on May 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the deaths of two Israeli Embassy staff members who were shot to death in Washington.
 
The shooting occurred on Wednesday as the two embassy employees were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at a local Jewish museum, according to foreign media reports. The 30-year-old suspect shouted, "Free, free Palestine," as he was taken into custody, according to the reports.
 

"The government offers its deepest condolences to the two Israeli Embassy staff members in the United States, who were tragically killed in the shooting, as well as to their bereaved families," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
 
"The government expresses deep concern over this brutal criminal act, which cannot be justified under any circumstances," it added.

