Turkish Embassy opens renovated Ankara House in Seoul
Published: 22 May. 2025, 16:02
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Ankara House is a traditional Turkish vineyard house decorated with folk art pieces provided by the city of Ankara, a sister city of Seoul since 1971. The house was built in 1995 and was recently restored with the help of the Turkish authorities.
Inside the two-story house, visitors are welcome into an exotic home setting, the space's wooden floor and ceiling accentuated by delicately embroidered rugs and pillows and metallic lighting.
During the reopening ceremony on Wednesday, Tamer called the house a “physical embodiment of the friendly relationship” between Korea and Turkey. He said he hopes Koreans will experience Turkish culture at Ankara House and that Turkish residents in Korea will feel a sense of belonging by visiting the place.
Tamer noted that he was sure that Ankara House would contribute to shaping a shared future between Korea and Turkey, adding his hope that the house would become a site of mutual understanding and peace.
Ankara House is near Jamae Neighborhood Park, also called Ankara Park, just a two-minute walk from Saetgang Station in Yeouido.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)