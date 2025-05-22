 Turkish Embassy opens renovated Ankara House in Seoul
Published: 22 May. 2025, 16:02
Turkish Ambassador Murat Tamer speaks during an opening ceremony of Ankara House in Yeongdeungpo District in western Seoul on Wednesday. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer on Wednesday marked the reopening of Ankara House in western Seoul after its recent restoration, expressing his hope to make the venue "a special platform contributing to the development of bilateral cultural ties between Korea and his country."
 
Ankara House is a traditional Turkish vineyard house decorated with folk art pieces provided by the city of Ankara, a sister city of Seoul since 1971. The house was built in 1995 and was recently restored with the help of the Turkish authorities. 
 
Inside the two-story house, visitors are welcome into an exotic home setting, the space's wooden floor and ceiling accentuated by delicately embroidered rugs and pillows and metallic lighting.
 
During the reopening ceremony on Wednesday, Tamer called the house a “physical embodiment of the friendly relationship” between Korea and Turkey. He said he hopes Koreans will experience Turkish culture at Ankara House and that Turkish residents in Korea will feel a sense of belonging by visiting the place.
 
Tamer noted that he was sure that Ankara House would contribute to shaping a shared future between Korea and Turkey, adding his hope that the house would become a site of mutual understanding and peace.
 
Ankara House is near Jamae Neighborhood Park, also called Ankara Park, just a two-minute walk from Saetgang Station in Yeouido.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea diplomacy Türkiye Murat Tamer Ankara House

