Heat-related illnesses strike early this year with 44 in May already
Published: 22 May. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 22 May. 2025, 18:27
Summer hasn’t officially begun, but cases of heat-related illnesses — including heatstroke and heat cramps — are already on the rise in Korea. As unseasonably hot weather arrived in mid-May, the number of patients quickly surpassed 40, according to government data. Health authorities are urging people to stay hydrated and follow safety guidelines.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 44 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported nationwide between May 15 and 21. The data comes from the country’s emergency room monitoring system for heat illnesses, which includes 517 medical institutions.
The majority of patients were in Seoul, with 17 cases, and most fell ill between 10 and 11 a.m. or between 3 and 4 p.m. Streets were the most common location, with 16 patients collapsing outdoors.
Heat-related illnesses are acute conditions caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures, which can lead to symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and loss of consciousness — and in severe cases, death.
The monitoring system began operating on May 15 this year — five days earlier than usual — in anticipation of an early and intense summer. It marks the earliest start date since the system was established in 2011.
Despite this early response, the growing number of patients is setting off alarm bells. On Wednesday, Korea’s central and North Gyeongsang regions saw record-breaking morning temperatures for May. That day alone, 21 people were treated for heat-related symptoms. In Seoul, temperatures soared past 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time this year.
“This kind of sudden heat usually leads to a spike in patients,” said Ahn Yoon-jin, head of the climate and health risk response division at the KDCA. “While it hasn’t been decided whether the surveillance system will also start as early next year, rising temperatures due to climate change mean we may have to launch it even earlier in the future.”
Data shows that heat-related illnesses in May have become more frequent. The number of related patients in May rose from 31 in 2022 to 34 in 2023 and 41 in 2024. With more than a week left in May this year, the total has already surpassed last year’s. Annual totals also more than doubled, from 1,564 in 2022 to 3,704 last year.
This summer is expected to bring more intense heat. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s climate outlook, there is a 60 percent chance that temperatures will exceed seasonal averages. Unusually high temperatures could begin as early as June, with July and August forecast to be particularly hot.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, people are advised to check temperatures before going out. During heat waves, it is best to stay indoors, block sunlight, take breaks and stay well-hydrated. Children, seniors and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable and should not be left alone in enclosed, non-ventilated spaces like parked cars.
“Especially when you're outside, if it feels hot, it's important to drink plenty of water,” Ahn said. “That helps prevent dehydration and allows you to sweat, which protects against heat illnesses.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)