Kim Jong-un calls destroyer launch failure 'intolerable'
Published: 22 May. 2025, 12:42
A newly built 5000-ton North Korean destroyer was significantly damaged after a major malfunction during its launch ceremony, prompting state leader Kim Jong-un to call it "intolerable."
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday that the accident took place during the ceremony on Wednesday at the Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamgyeong, where the state’s leader, Kim Jong-un, was present.
"Due to the inexperienced command and operational carelessness in the course of the launch, the launch slide of the stern has departed first and stranded as the flatcar failed to move in parallel, some sections of the warship's bottom crushed to destroy the balance of the warship and the bow couldn't leave the shipway, leading to a serious accident," said the report.
The destroyer launched at the ceremony appears to be of the same class as the 5,000-ton Choe Hyun, which North Korea launched on April 25.
Kim, who witnessed the entire incident, reportedly "made stern assessment saying that it was a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism which is out of the bounds of possibility and could not be tolerated."
He also said that "the immediate restoration of the destroyer is not merely a practical issue but a political issue directly related to the authority of the state." and added that repairs should be "completed unconditionally" in order to "make the ardent patriotic loyalty and labour devotion of the workers of the Chongjin Shipyard and the Rajin Shipyard bear fruitful as proud feats conducive to bolstering up the defence capabilities."
Kim described the accident as an event "that brought the dignity and self-respect of our state to a collapse."
Kim "warned solemnly" that the "irresponsible errors" of the Munitions Industry Department of the Worker's Party Central Committee, the Mechanical Institute of the State Academy of Sciences, Kim Chaek University of Technology, the central ship designing institute and other relevant units and the Chongjin Shipyard will have to be "dealt with" at the June Plenary Meeting of the Worker's Party Central Committee.
The Politburo of the Workers’ Party Central Committee has convened the 12th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee for late next month to review the first half of this year and discuss projects for the latter half.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
