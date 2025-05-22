 Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:49
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that an appointment process is taking place to find the "right person" to fill the State Department post for special envoy for North Korean human rights issues.
 
The secretary made the remarks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, responding to a question by Rep. Young Kim about whether he has a plan to appoint someone to fill the post that has been vacant since former Special Envoy Julie Turner left in January.
 

Related Article

 
"Yes and obviously, that's going through the process of the presidential personnel for the appointment process to find the right person ... make sure the vetting is cleared and so forth," Rubio said.
 
He noted that initially, the administration prioritized appointments of assistant secretaries and other Senate-confirmed positions.
 
"We are working through it, but obviously our intention is to have someone as the statute requires," he said.
 
Questions have lingered over whether the Trump administration would name a new special envoy amid a sense that it is paying less attention to foreign human rights issues.
 
The appointment of the special envoy for North Korean human rights is based on the North Korean Human Rights Act, which was first enacted in 2004 and is updated and reauthorized periodically.
 
Turner took the special envoy post in October 2023, filling a vacancy that had lasted more than six years.

Yonhap
Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy

