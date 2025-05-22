U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly, supportive of Korea, dies at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), a longtime U.S. lawmaker who has been supportive of relations with South Korea, died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 75.Connolly, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea, passed away at his home in the morning, his family said without elaborating on the cause of death. Last year, the congressman said he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus."It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," his family said in a statement posted on his official website.Connolly said in April that he would not seek reelection in 2026 as his cancer had returned, according to The New York Times.Since 2009, he had represented Virginia's 11th congressional district, which includes Fairfax County, an area home to many South Korean residents.Having served on the House subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific from 2013 to 2025, he had delved into foreign policy issues.Most recently, he and Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) — co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Korea — introduced the Russia-North Korea Cooperation Sanctions Act last month to expand sanctions on any activity related to an agreement between North Korea and Russia to provide material support for Russia's in Ukraine.In a social media post, the South Korean Embassy in Washington expressed condolences over his death."Deeply saddened by the passing of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly — a principled leader, a champion of bipartisanship, and a true friend to Korea," it wrote on X."His legacy in the ROK-U.S. Alliance and trilateral cooperation will endure. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones," it added. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.Yonhap