Gap in support between DP's Lee and PPP's Kim shrinking, election poll finds
Published: 22 May. 2025, 12:53
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) is still leading the polls with less than two weeks left until the election, although the gap between the candidates seem to be shrinking.
A poll released on Thursday showed that Lee Jae-myung of the DP holds 48.1 percent support, while Kim Moon-soo of conservative People Power Party (PPP) has 38.6 percent support in the race for the next presidential election. Lee Jun-seok of the splinter conservative Reform Party followed with 9.4 percent.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter on Tuesday and Wednesday at the request of the Energy Economy Newspaper, polled 1,012 voters aged 18 and older across the country.
Compared to the same poll last week, Lee Jae-myung's support dropped by 2.1 percentage points, while Kim's rose by 3 percentage points. Lee Jun-seok's support increased by 0.7 percentage points.
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Lee Jae-myung had 50.3 percent support compared to Kim Moon-soo’s 43.5 percent. The gap between the two narrowed from 13.9 percentage points last week to 6.8 percentage points.
If Lee Jun-seok were Lee Jae-myung’s opponent, the results showed 49.5 percent for Lee Jae-myung and 37.7 percent for Lee Jun-seok. Their gap shrank from 21.4 percentage points to 11.8 percentage points.
The poll was conducted entirely via phone responses. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, with a response rate of 9.5 percent.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)