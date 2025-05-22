Apologizing for Kim Keon Hee's scandals, PPP interim chief pledges to vet presidential candidates' spouses

Lee heads to Jeju, Kim to unveil political reform at halfway point of campaign

Gap in support between DP's Lee and PPP's Kim shrinking, election poll finds

Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as race kicks off

Presidential rivals sell economic policy visions around AI, deregulation and reshoring

Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday