 Lawmakers propose bill to revoke security privileges for impeached ex-presidents
Published: 22 May. 2025, 16:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the theater after a screening of the documentary film ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A bill has been proposed to exclude former presidents who are removed from office by a Constitutional Court impeachment ruling, from receiving security protection.
 
Chung Choon-saeng of the splinter liberal Rebuilding Korea Party submitted a proposed revision to the Presidential Security Act and the Honorable Treatment of Ex-Presidents Act on Tuesday, according to the National Assembly on Thursday.
 

The amendment stipulates that former presidents who are either removed through a Constitutional Court impeachment ruling or convicted of insurrection or treason under the Criminal Act will be excluded from receiving both protection and honors.
 
Lawmakers from the Rebuilding Korea Party participated in the proposal, along with Han Jeoung-ae of the liberal Democratic Party and Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party, according to the National Assembly.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
