 Former executive of Omega X's label charged with sexual harassment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 May. 2025, 14:30
Boy band Omega X [IPQ ENTERTAINMENT]

A former executive of Spire Entertainment, the previous agency of the boy band Omega X, who was accused of sexually harassing members of the group, has been referred to the prosecution.
 
The Seoul Hyehwa Police Precinct announced on Thursday that on May 7, the former executive surnamed Kang was sent to the prosecution without detention on charges of indecent assault.
 

Kang is accused of inappropriately touching some of the Omega X members. Out of the 11 members of the group, seven filed a complaint against Kang in August 2023.
 
The complaint reportedly states that Kang made unwanted physical contact such as linking arms or hugging members while they were waiting at an airport in South America in September 2022 during an overseas tour.
 
Kang, in turn, claimed that she herself was sexually harassed by Omega X member Hwichan and filed a countersuit in March last year, accusing Hwichan of indecent assault.
 
Seongdong Police Precinct, which investigated the countersuit, referred Hwichan to the prosecution in August of the same year.
 
Omega X debuted as an 11-member boy band in 2021 under Spire Entertainment. The band left the label in December 2022 and joined IPQ Entertainment in May 2023.
 
The 11 band members are Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
