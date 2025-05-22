 Gov't to pay 6 billion won in compensation for Wonju Air Force base noise
Published: 22 May. 2025, 16:46
A U.S. Air Force A-10 attack aircraft participating in the Korea-U.S. squadron-level joint air exercise ″Buddy Squadron″ taxis on the runway at Wonju Air Base in January. [NEWS1]

The government of Wonju, Gangwon, is providing a total of 6 billion won ($4.3 million) in compensation to 22,382 residents living in noise-affected areas near an Air Force base.
 
The city announced the plan on Thursday. The average payout per person is approximately 268,000 won.
 

Related Article

Those eligible for compensation are residents who, as of 2024, are registered and living in designated noise control zones, as well as individuals who did not apply last year but submitted retroactive claims this year.
 
Wonju finalized the list of recipients and compensation amounts during a noise control review committee meeting held on May 7.
 
The city plans to send notification letters detailing the compensation amounts via registered mail by the end of this month. Anyone wishing to dispute the amount must submit an objection form along with supporting documents to the military noise response team by July 30.
 
The compensation will be disbursed by the end of August, while cases under objection will be reviewed separately and paid by the end of October.
 
“Even if someone missed this year’s application period, they can still file a retroactive claim in January and February next year,” said Park Sang-hyun, head of the climate response division.
 
“We will continue to urge the Ministry of National Defense to expand designated noise zones and ease the criteria based on workplace distance so that residents who have long suffered from military noise can receive meaningful compensation.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
