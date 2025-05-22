MBC cuts ties with weathercaster accused of bullying late Oh Yoanna after gov't investigation
Published: 22 May. 2025, 11:24
MBC has cut ties with a weathercaster accused of bullying the late Oh Yoanna, following the government’s confirmation of workplace harassment at the network.
The broadcaster announced on Thursday that it ended its contract with the weathercaster on Tuesday. The decision followed the results of a special labor inspection by the Ministry of Employment and Labor. MBC has not taken action against other weathercasters identified by Oh’s family as responsible for the harassment.
On Monday, the ministry concluded that Oh had experienced workplace bullying. It released a transcript of a conversation between Oh and the alleged workplace bully as an example of conduct that was difficult to justify as necessary for work.
However, the ministry stated that Oh was not legally recognized as a worker under the Labor Standards Act, and therefore the provisions on workplace harassment under the act did not apply. Under the act, employers are legally required to take appropriate measures — such as disciplinary action or reassignment — when workplace harassment is confirmed.
In response to the ministry's findings, Oh’s mother, Jang Yeon-mi, held a press conference in front of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in central Seoul on Monday.
“I’m holding on to get justice for [Yoanna] and to properly resolve this case, but this outcome is devastating,” she said. “It is absolutely unacceptable.”
Yoon Ji-young, an attorney representing Gapjil 119, a civic group dedicated to combating workplace abuse that organized the press conference, criticized the ministry’s interpretation.
“Oh Yoanna worked under MBC’s supervision, followed designated work hours and locations, and received wages determined by the company,” Yoon said. “The ministry failed to properly apply the law.”
Oh, who worked as a weathercaster, died in September last year, three years and four months after joining MBC. A note found on her phone described sustained verbal abuse and character attacks from colleagues.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
