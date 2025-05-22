 Man caught filming upskirt videos with shoe-mounted camera on Seoul Metro Line 1
Published: 22 May. 2025, 14:46
Shoes worn by the suspect at the time of the crime, left, and a pen-shaped USB camera [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT]

The railway police division of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport apprehended a sex offender on the spot for illegally filming under women’s skirts by attaching a small camera on top of a shoe during morning commuting hours.
 
The ministry said Thursday that the railway police apprehended a man in his 50s at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

Related Article

 
The man is accused of illegally filming the bodies of two women on the northbound platform at Geumjeong Station on Line No. 1 and inside a Line No. 1 train in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, during the morning rush hour on the day of his arrest.
 
An investigation found that he stood behind the women, who were wearing skirts and recorded video for about four minutes using a small pen-shaped camera that was fixed on the top of his shoe. 
 
The railway police witnessed the crime, immediately arrested the man on the spot and are continuing their investigation under charges of violating sexual crime laws.
 
The man admitted to all charges, and the railway police plan to conduct a detailed investigation, including digital forensics, to determine whether the perpetrator committed additional offenses.
 
This case occurred during a special crackdown on sexual violence, which runs from May 19 to July 26.
 
The number of detected illegal filming incidents on subways rose from 326 in 2021 to 410 in 2023, with 215 cases reported up until September last year, according to the Seoul Subway Police Division.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
