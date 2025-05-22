Plaintiffs chase 1 million won each in new class-action suit against SK Telecom over hack
Published: 22 May. 2025, 13:03
More SK Telecom users are filing a class-action lawsuit against SK Telecom, seeking compensation over a massive data breach involving SIM card information. Around 1,000 users plan to file a lawsuit this time around, with each plaintiff seeking 1 million won ($723) in damages.
Attorney Kim Kuk-il of law firm Daeryun said he will file the suit early next week on behalf of over 1,000 SK Telecom users at a press conference on Thursday at the firm’s office in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
“Protecting personal data is a matter of public trust and a basic duty for companies,” Kim said. “Yet, SK Telecom has failed to fully explain the extent and cause of the breach.”
He described the incident as “the largest USIM information leak in history,” and claimed users suffered significant disruptions, including having to visit retail stores in person to replace their SIM cards.
While over 10,000 people have signed up to join the suit, Daeryun will submit the first complaint only on behalf of those who have completed the necessary paperwork. A second round of claims will follow.
This civil suit is separate from the criminal complaint the law firm filed earlier this month.
On May 1, Daeryun filed a criminal complaint against SK Telecom CEO Yoo Young-sang and the company’s chief security officer of professional negligence and obstruction of justice, citing poor data management practices.
Last Friday, a group of 9,213 SK Telecom users filed a separate class-action lawsuit through Lawpid Legal Service seeking 500,000 won per person in damages, bringing the total compensation claim to over 4.6 billion won.
SK Telecom announced April 22 that hackers had gained access to user SIM data in a large-scale breach. The firm claimed to have first detected abnormal activities in its servers on April 18. As the fallout grew, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won issued a public apology on May 7.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)