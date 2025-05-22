Police release identity of Siheung stabbing suspect
Published: 22 May. 2025, 20:54
The identity of Che Zhenan, a 56-year-old Chinese national suspected of killing two people and injuring two others in a series of violent attacks in Siheung, Gyeonggi, was made public by police on Thursday afternoon.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency convened a personal information disclosure committee earlier in the day and decided to release Che’s identity. The committee comprised seven members, including three senior police officials and four outside experts from legal, academic and medical fields.
Che’s name — along with his Korean name, Cha Cheol-nam — age and mugshot will be posted on the agency’s official website until June 23 in accordance with Korea’s law on disclosing the identities of suspects in serious crimes, which came into effect in January last year. The law allows the release of a suspect’s photograph under specific conditions.
To qualify for disclosure, the crime must involve cruel methods and severe harm, there must be sufficient evidence of the suspect’s guilt and the disclosure must serve the public interest, including the right to information, crime prevention and deterrence. The law does not apply to minors.
Che is accused of killing two Chinese Korean brothers in their 50s using blunt weapons at separate locations — his own residence and the victims’ home — in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, on May 17. On May 19, he allegedly stabbed a woman in her 60s at a convenience store near his residence and later attacked a man in his 70s, his landlord, at a nearby sports park. He was arrested at 7:24 p.m. that day near Sihwa Lake in Siheung.
During police questioning, Che claimed he killed one of the brothers over a 30 million won ($22,000) debt, saying he lured him out for drinks before attacking. He told investigators he stabbed the convenience store owner because she "spoke ill of him" and attacked the landlord because he "disrespected" Che.
The suspect was formally detained on Tuesday. Police have deployed a criminal profiler to investigate the full circumstances and motives behind the attacks. A psychopathy assessment is also being conducted.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)