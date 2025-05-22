Police to investigate choking death of 2-year-old at day care
Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:50
A two-year-old boy died after choking on food at a day care center in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, prompting a police investigation.
According to the Gimpo Police Precinct on Thursday, the incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. at a day care center in the city, where the boy choked on an unspecified object.
The boy lost consciousness immediately and received emergency first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency responders. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
The police said they are investigating the cause of the incident based on testimony from day care staff that he was "eating a snack at the time."
“We are analyzing footage from surveillance cameras installed at the scene and will conduct a thorough investigation, including looking into possible negligence,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
