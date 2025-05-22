 Police to investigate choking death of 2-year-old at day care
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police to investigate choking death of 2-year-old at day care

Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:50
 
A two-year-old boy died after choking on food at a day care center in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, prompting a police investigation.
 
According to the Gimpo Police Precinct on Thursday, the incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. at a day care center in the city, where the boy choked on an unspecified object.
 

Related Article

 
The boy lost consciousness immediately and received emergency first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency responders. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
 
The police said they are investigating the cause of the incident based on testimony from day care staff that he was "eating a snack at the time."
 
“We are analyzing footage from surveillance cameras installed at the scene and will conduct a thorough investigation, including looking into possible negligence,” a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags child abuse kindergarten

More in Social Affairs

Teacher found dead on middle school premises in Jeju

Streamer gets 8 years for sexually assaulting unconscious woman on camera

Police to investigate choking death of 2-year-old at day care

Suspect accused of killing two, injuring two others to undergo psychopathy test

Police investigate 7 suspects in probe over fatal SPC bread factory accident

Related Stories

Police ask to detain stepfather accused in child abuse case

2-year-old adopted girl left unconscious after abuse

Death of abused toddler shocks Korea

Court suspends punishment for teacher who forced child's head into meal tray

Remains of abandoned three-year-old found
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)