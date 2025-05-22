Seoul International Garden Show begins with 111 gardens on display
CHO JUNG-WOO
Boramae Park in southern Seoul was transformed into a vibrant garden display as the Seoul International Garden Show kicked off on Thursday.
Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the show at the 400,000 square-meter (98 acres) park features 111 gardens, 21 more than last year’s edition at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul. The show will run through Oct. 20.
“From last year’s show at Ttukseom to this year’s at Boramae Park, and next year’s at Seoul Forest, I believe the Seoul International Garden Show will take root as a transformative exhibition, like the Chaumont Garden Festival in France or the Chelsea Flower Show in Britain, if we continue our efforts year by year,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during the opening ceremony, announcing that next year’s event will take place at Seoul Forest.
Over the five-month exhibition period, gardens reflecting themes such as sustainability and life will be on display, along with contributions from designers, businesses, public institutions, local governments and individual citizens.
Five gardens selected through an international competition will also be exhibited.
Gardens created by designer brand Dior and cryptocurrency exchange Dunamu will be featured as well.
In addition to the gardens, various programs will be available to the public, including opportunities to take wedding photos and read in garden spaces.
The show is open to the public, with sign language and English interpretation services available in July and August by reservation. Wheelchairs will also be available for those in need.
A marketplace featuring around 70 companies related to gardening and leisure will also be set up in the area.
Talk sessions will also take place from Friday to Sunday. On Saturday, a talk session with Mayor Oh, singer Brian Joo and Lee Hae-in, founding principal of landscaping firm HLD, will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The discussion will focus on gardens and their potential role in shaping the future of Seoul.
