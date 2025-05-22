Streamer gets 8 years for sexually assaulting unconscious woman on camera
Published: 22 May. 2025, 19:56
A 36-year-old male internet broadcaster surnamed Kim was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman during a livestream.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence for Kim on Wednesday, who was charged with quasi-rape and aggravated assault.
“Considering the number of offenses and the severity of the crimes, it is unfortunate, but an extended prison sentence is unavoidable,” the court said. Kim was also ordered to be placed under probation for three years following his release and was barred from working at institutions involving children, teenagers and people with disabilities for 10 years.
Kim was indicted and detained last September after broadcasting sexual acts involving an unconscious woman via a livestream. The victim was reportedly under the influence of a sedative and was unaware of the assault.
The incident came to light after someone who had seen the livestream contacted the victim, saying, “You were sexually assaulted on a livestream. You should report this to the police. It seems you don’t remember anything.”
Police later confirmed that Kim was the perpetrator and revealed that more than 200 people were watching the livestream at the time, yet none reported the incident.
Prosecutors argued that Kim acted with the intent to profit by airing sexually explicit content. The court ruled that all charges against Kim were proven.
Kim argued during the investigation and trial that the act was consensual, but the court dismissed his claim.
“The victim was unconscious and could not have been aware that the sexual act was being livestreamed,” the court said.
“The reason the accused streamed the sexual act was to attract more viewers with provocative and sensational content and, consequently, to increase financial gains. Therefore, the court recognizes that his motive was profit-driven,” the ruling continued.
The court also found him guilty of other charges, including aggravated assault and confinement.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
