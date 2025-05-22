Suspect accused of killing two, injuring two others to undergo psychopathy test

A suspect accused of killing two people and injuring two others will undergo a psychopathy diagnosis test, after his formal arrest earlier this week, police said Thursday.Cha Cheol-nam, a Chinese national of Korean ethnicity whose Chinese name is Che Zhenan, is accused of killing two brothers of the same Chinese-Korean background in Siheung, just southwest of Seoul, on Saturday before stabbing a convenience store owner and his landlord in separate incidents on Monday.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police's scientific investigation team assigned four criminal profilers to the case to analyze the 56-year-old and determine his motive.Police plan to conduct the psychopathy test on Cha to check if he has characteristics of a psychopath. The test is scored out of 40 points, and subjects are usually determined to be psychopaths in South Korea if they score over 25 points.Police have also opened a committee and plan to decide soon whether to disclose mug shots of Cha.Cha was apprehended by police Monday evening and claimed he premeditated the brothers' murder for not repaying him a loan of 30 million won ($21,500). A local district court issued a warrant to extend his detention on Wednesday.Yonhap