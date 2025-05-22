Teacher found dead on middle school premises in Jeju
Published: 22 May. 2025, 20:14
A Jeju middle school teacher in her 40s was found dead early Thursday in a storage room on campus, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to Jeju Dongbu Police Precinct, the teacher's family had reported her missing at 12:29 a.m. Thursday. The police went out to search for the teacher at the school grounds, and about 20 minutes later, they found the teacher inside a storage area behind the main school building.
Investigators said the teacher had left her home the previous evening and headed to the school. She served as the homeroom teacher for a third-year class at the middle school.
According to police, the teacher's husband also went to the school looking for her and found a note she had written, in her office before calling emergency services.
Authorities are now working to determine the exact cause of death.
Distress over complaints
According to the school officials, the teacher had suffered emotional distress due to repeated complaints from one of the student’s family. The student in question had reportedly shown problematic behavior, including frequent absences, which led the teacher to provide disciplinary guidance. In response, a family member of the student allegedly visited the school and submitted multiple complaints to the education office.
“The family member kept calling her personal mobile phone and made persistent complaints,” a school official said. “In the complaints, they accused her of ‘verbally abusing’ their child and claimed the ‘student didn’t want to go to school because of her.’”
The Jeju education office is also conducting its own investigation.
“Our immediate priority is ensuring the emotional well-being of both students and staff at the school,” said an official from the office. “We will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the police investigation.”
Teachers’ union calls for respectful inquiry
The Jeju chapter of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union issued a statement urging authorities to carefully consider the perspective of the teacher and her family during the investigation.
“We ask for clarity on the circumstances that led to the educational conflict and psychological pressure she was under,” the union said. “Any inquiry must put the late teacher and her grieving family first.”
“It’s impossible to fully understand the pain she endured,” the statement continued.
“But the fact that another teacher has died while trying to fulfill her responsibilities forces us to confront the reality of today’s education system. We will continue efforts to prevent this tragedy from repeating.”
High burnout rate
The case comes amid growing concern about the mental health of educators.
A recent survey by the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Unions, conducted around Teachers’ Day on May 15, found that 58 percent of respondents had considered quitting or changing jobs within the past year. That figure was more than double the 26.8 percent who said they had not considered it.
The top reason teachers cited for considering resignation or career change was “infringement of teachers’ rights and excessive complaints,” chosen by 77.5 percent of respondents.
Additionally, more than half of respondents, or 56.7 percent, said they had experienced such infringement from students, while 44 percent reported similar experiences with parents.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
