Benefiting from division

As tensions escalate over the opposition's presidential candidacy merger, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is reportedly gaining a political edge. The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo is said to have offered party leadership to Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok in exchange for merging candidacies, but Lee has firmly rejected the proposal. Analysts say Lee Jae-myung is expanding his appeal to moderate voters and stands to benefit from the division. [PARK YONG-SEOK]