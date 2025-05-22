Yoon draws criticism for promoting election fraud film ahead of June 3 vote
Published: 22 May. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is under fire after attending a screening of a film promoting election fraud conspiracy theories, less than two weeks before the June 3 presidential election. On Thursday, Yoon appeared at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, to watch a documentary titled “Election Fraud: A Work of God?” marking his first public outing since being removed from office by the Constitutional Court 47 days earlier.
The screening was held at the invitation of Jeon Han-gil, a former Korean history instructor who participated in the film’s production alongside director Lee Young-don. Yoon’s appearance, especially given the sensitive timing and the nature of the film’s content, has been widely criticized as inappropriate.
During his presidency, Yoon controversially ordered the deployment of martial law troops to the National Election Commission under the pretext of verifying suspicions of election fraud. That order was one of the key reasons cited in the National Assembly’s impeachment motion, and later the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove him from office. Now, amid an ongoing presidential race, Yoon’s attendance at a film centered on those same claims is being seen as a renewed effort to energize his core supporters with baseless conspiracy theories.
Although Yoon did not make a public statement after the screening, Director Lee quoted him as saying, “Elections should be held transparently like in Taiwan or Germany, without computers or electronic devices.” Lee also claimed that if early voting were abolished and hand-counting introduced, “everyone would accept the results.”
The remarks, although indirect, add weight to fringe claims that undermine public trust in Korea’s electoral system. Overseas voting for the election is already underway, and early voting is set to begin next week. Critics say Yoon’s move lends credibility to unfounded theories at a time when national unity and voter confidence are paramount.
If Yoon feels any responsibility for the early election triggered by his impeachment, he should refrain from intervening in the campaign. As one PPP member put it, “Is he trying to be Lee Jae-myung’s number one campaigner?” The former president would do well to withdraw from the spotlight and reflect on his actions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)