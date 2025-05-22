 Yoon draws criticism for promoting election fraud film ahead of June 3 vote
Published: 22 May. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads into a screening room at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21 to watch the documentary film ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is under fire after attending a screening of a film promoting election fraud conspiracy theories, less than two weeks before the June 3 presidential election. On Thursday, Yoon appeared at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, to watch a documentary titled “Election Fraud: A Work of God?” marking his first public outing since being removed from office by the Constitutional Court 47 days earlier.
 
The screening was held at the invitation of Jeon Han-gil, a former Korean history instructor who participated in the film’s production alongside director Lee Young-don. Yoon’s appearance, especially given the sensitive timing and the nature of the film’s content, has been widely criticized as inappropriate.
 

During his presidency, Yoon controversially ordered the deployment of martial law troops to the National Election Commission under the pretext of verifying suspicions of election fraud. That order was one of the key reasons cited in the National Assembly’s impeachment motion, and later the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove him from office. Now, amid an ongoing presidential race, Yoon’s attendance at a film centered on those same claims is being seen as a renewed effort to energize his core supporters with baseless conspiracy theories.
 
Although Yoon did not make a public statement after the screening, Director Lee quoted him as saying, “Elections should be held transparently like in Taiwan or Germany, without computers or electronic devices.” Lee also claimed that if early voting were abolished and hand-counting introduced, “everyone would accept the results.”
 
The remarks, although indirect, add weight to fringe claims that undermine public trust in Korea’s electoral system. Overseas voting for the election is already underway, and early voting is set to begin next week. Critics say Yoon’s move lends credibility to unfounded theories at a time when national unity and voter confidence are paramount.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol claps after a screening of the documentary film ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol claps after a screening of the documentary film ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Yoon left the People Power Party (PPP) last month and publicly endorsed conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo. However, his recent actions are increasingly seen as a political liability. Even within the PPP, figures have expressed concern that Yoon is undercutting efforts to broaden support among moderates. With Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung currently leading in polls, Kim must expand his base — yet Yoon appears to be hindering that effort.
 
If Yoon feels any responsibility for the early election triggered by his impeachment, he should refrain from intervening in the campaign. As one PPP member put it, “Is he trying to be Lee Jae-myung’s number one campaigner?” The former president would do well to withdraw from the spotlight and reflect on his actions.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
