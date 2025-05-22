Thursday's fortune: Some signs rise, others regroup
Published: 22 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial mood and movement
💪 Health: Your body’s rhythm and energy signals
❤️ Love: Connection, conflict, or clarity
🧭 Lucky directions: Lean this way for better flow
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay close attention to your physical well-being.
🔹 Avoid crowds or busy places today.
🔹 What you plan and what unfolds may differ.
🔹 Work matters may weigh heavily.
🔹 Relationship dynamics could stir discomfort.
🔹 Career or life direction may prompt deep thinking.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Empathy | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t let small things disturb your peace.
🔹 The signs are often clear from the start.
🔹 Focus on the bigger picture, not minor flaws.
🔹 Overlook minor faults in others when possible.
🔹 Try to see things from the other person’s view.
🔹 Stay aware — context matters today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 The more branches, the more wind — simplify.
🔹 Release fixed ideas or assumptions.
🔹 Too many opinions can hinder progress.
🔹 Life feels like a contest — stay sharp.
🔹 Turn rivalry into a path for growth.
🔹 Be proactive — get ahead of the pack.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 The more resources, the better today.
🔹 Lead both at home and in public matters.
🔹 Progress comes from combining strengths.
🔹 Tasks may fall perfectly into place.
🔹 You might gain more influence or control.
🔹 Your social circle could expand favorably.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise — be flexible.
🔹 Spend wisely, not stingily.
🔹 Moderate indulgence adds richness to life.
🔹 Costs and benefits may balance out.
🔹 Go with the flow — resist rigidity.
🔹 Echoing others’ thoughts can foster rapport.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A peaceful, unhurried day lies ahead.
🔹 You may be treated to something tasty.
🔹 Something minor could unexpectedly spark joy.
🔹 News or results you’ve waited for may arrive.
🔹 A meaningful exchange with a senior is possible.
🔹 Hope around your career path may grow.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Praise or recognition may come your way.
🔹 Don’t delegate tasks that are truly yours.
🔹 Accept and adapt — make it your own.
🔹 Harmony and teamwork are key to success.
🔹 Mutual understanding could drive progress.
🔹 Your image or reputation may receive a boost.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 A new item might catch your eye.
🔹 Don’t stay cooped up — get outside.
🔹 You may hear from relatives or go out.
🔹 Social plans or introductions may unfold.
🔹 A fresh project may come your way.
🔹 Enjoy a refreshing shower or nature breeze.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Every day is the youngest you’ll ever be.
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past — show up for today.
🔹 Carry pride and confidence in yourself.
🔹 Stay fueled by belief in what you can do.
🔹 Let your passion lead your progress.
🔹 Show your creativity — it’s your time to shine.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 You’ll find satisfaction in many choices.
🔹 Conversations flow and work gains traction.
🔹 Money may come from an extra source.
🔹 A project with long-term promise may arise.
🔹 Even small wins may prove rewarding.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 Someone or something may catch your interest.
🔹 Kindness flows — both given and received.
🔹 Productive conversations could happen today.
🔹 Married? It’s a favorable day for intimacy.
🔹 You might juggle love and ambition successfully.
🔹 Love asks for courage — go for it.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t rely on memory — write things down.
🔹 Manual tasks may feel more natural than tech.
🔹 Eat well, even without appetite.
🔹 Declutter both your space and your schedule.
🔹 Give freely, but don’t forget to receive.
🔹 A learning moment could arrive — embrace it.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
