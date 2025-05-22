Lions beat Heroes behind ace's strong outing, timely hits
Published: 22 May. 2025, 09:03
Starter Ariel Jurado was rock solid against his former team and veteran infielder Ryu Ji-hyuk celebrated his 1,000th game with a key hit, as the Samsung Lions defeated the Kiwoom Heroes 6-1 on the road in Seoul on Wednesday.
Jurado, who signed with the Lions in December after two seasons with the Heroes, pitched six innings of one-run ball at Gocheok Sky Dome. Ryu knocked in the game's first two runs with a two-out single in the fourth, while cleanup Lewin Diaz contributed two RBIs, too.
After getting held without a hit against Heroes starter Ha Yeong-min through the first three frames, the Lions broke through in the top of the fourth inning.
Two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a groundout put men at second and third for Ryu, who plated both runners for a 2-0 Lions lead.
The Heroes responded in the bottom fifth. Jeon Tae-hyun drew a walk after a nine-pitch battle against Jurado and stole second base. He then got a quick jump on a follow-up single by Oh Sun-jin but couldn't come home after stumbling and falling as he rounded third base.
Song Sung-mun drove home Jeon with an infield single, Song's third hit off Jurado in this game, to cut the Lions' lead to 2-1.
The Lions regained their two-run advantage in the top of the sixth, thanks to Lewin Diaz's two-out single to bring home Kim Ji-chan, who had led off the inning with a single.
The Lions tacked on two runs to go up 5-1 in the top eighth with Kim Seong-yoon's triple and Diaz's single. A sacrifice fly by Lee Jae-hyeon in the top ninth rounded out the scoring for the visiting Lions.
After Jurado's six strong frames, three relievers each tossed a scoreless inning to seal the Lions' win.
The Lions improved to 23-25-1 (wins-losses-ties), while the Heroes fell to 14-37-0, the worst record in the KBO.
The Lions had also won Tuesday and this was their first winning streak of May.
"Jurado did his job as our starter," Lions manager Park Jin-man said. "He got into some early jams but pitched his way out of them. On offense, Ryu Ji-hyuk put us on the board with his big hit. We won a tough game last night and were able to build on that momentum for tonight."
Ryu, 31, said afterward he and other 30-something veterans have been trying to keep their younger teammates focused and to make sure they won't be too discouraged during their recent down turn.
The Lions entered Wednesday's action with a 4-13-0 record this month.
"We're going to be fine," said Ryu, whose Lions were the runners-up in the Korean Series last year. "I am swinging the bat well but I know I will have my ups and downs. I just have to stay steady and do the best I can."
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)