Lions beat Heroes behind ace's strong outing, timely hits

Starter Ariel Jurado was rock solid against his former team and veteran infielder Ryu Ji-hyuk celebrated his 1,000th game with a key hit, as the Samsung Lions defeated the Kiwoom Heroes 6-1 on the road in Seoul on Wednesday.Jurado, who signed with the Lions in December after two seasons with the Heroes, pitched six innings of one-run ball at Gocheok Sky Dome. Ryu knocked in the game's first two runs with a two-out single in the fourth, while cleanup Lewin Diaz contributed two RBIs, too.After getting held without a hit against Heroes starter Ha Yeong-min through the first three frames, the Lions broke through in the top of the fourth inning.Two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a groundout put men at second and third for Ryu, who plated both runners for a 2-0 Lions lead.The Heroes responded in the bottom fifth. Jeon Tae-hyun drew a walk after a nine-pitch battle against Jurado and stole second base. He then got a quick jump on a follow-up single by Oh Sun-jin but couldn't come home after stumbling and falling as he rounded third base.Song Sung-mun drove home Jeon with an infield single, Song's third hit off Jurado in this game, to cut the Lions' lead to 2-1.The Lions regained their two-run advantage in the top of the sixth, thanks to Lewin Diaz's two-out single to bring home Kim Ji-chan, who had led off the inning with a single.The Lions tacked on two runs to go up 5-1 in the top eighth with Kim Seong-yoon's triple and Diaz's single. A sacrifice fly by Lee Jae-hyeon in the top ninth rounded out the scoring for the visiting Lions.After Jurado's six strong frames, three relievers each tossed a scoreless inning to seal the Lions' win.The Lions improved to 23-25-1 (wins-losses-ties), while the Heroes fell to 14-37-0, the worst record in the KBO.The Lions had also won Tuesday and this was their first winning streak of May."Jurado did his job as our starter," Lions manager Park Jin-man said. "He got into some early jams but pitched his way out of them. On offense, Ryu Ji-hyuk put us on the board with his big hit. We won a tough game last night and were able to build on that momentum for tonight."Ryu, 31, said afterward he and other 30-something veterans have been trying to keep their younger teammates focused and to make sure they won't be too discouraged during their recent down turn.The Lions entered Wednesday's action with a 4-13-0 record this month."We're going to be fine," said Ryu, whose Lions were the runners-up in the Korean Series last year. "I am swinging the bat well but I know I will have my ups and downs. I just have to stay steady and do the best I can."Yonhap