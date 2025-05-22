More in Football

FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung may end season without a single minute of play

'I'm a legend... just for today': Son Heung-min in tears as Spurs end 17-year trophy drought

KFA in talks with FIFA over Gwangju's ban as K League clubs demand remedy

'I'm ready': Spurs captain Son Heung-min eyes first trophy with club at Europa League final

Woo Seo-bin, Park Soo-jeong get 1st call-ups to Korean women's national football team