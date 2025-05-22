 FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung may end season without a single minute of play
FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung may end season without a single minute of play

Published: 22 May. 2025, 12:18
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung poses in a photo shared on his Instagram account on May 13, 2024. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung could end the 2024-25 season with zero appearances due to his long-term knee injury.
 
FC Midtjylland have one more fixture to play this campaign against Randers on Sunday, but neither the club nor the player has indicated as of Wednesday whether he will be available for the season finale.
 

Cho, 27, sustained the knee injury in July last year and has not featured in any match since his last appearance for the club on May 26, 2024, last season.
 
The Midtjylland forward shared the latest update in his life on March 31 with a picture of him posing with a Louis Vuitton backpack while standing.
 
But he did not provide any news on how much recovery progress he has made and when he expects to return to action.
 
Cho rose to prominence by becoming the first Korean player to score a brace at the World Cup during a group stage match against Ghana at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which put him on the radar of European teams.
 
He embarked on his overseas career by joining FC Midtjylland in July 2023 from K League 1 team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors ahead of the 2023-24 season, during which he picked up 13 goals and four assists across 37 appearances and won the Danish Superliga.
 
Cho also made more caps after the World Cup, but he demonstrated rather unimpressive performances at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and did not receive a call-up after a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Thailand on March 26.
 
Korea's Cho Gue-sung, right, vies for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on March 26, 2024. [YONHAP]

He could see FC Midtjylland clinch their second straight league title in their last league match, as the club is only one point behind No. 1 Copenhagen, although whether he could clock up any minutes remains unclear.
 
The league title would also be the second for his teammate and compatriot Lee Han-beom, who has played in 14 matches across all competitions this campaign.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
