Final match of 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers set for Seoul

Seoul World Cup Stadium will be the venue of the final match of Korea's third-round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national football governing body said Thursday.The Korea Football Association announced the match will take place at 8 p.m. on June 10 at the stadium in western Seoul.Korea currently lead Group B in the third round of Asian qualifiers, with 16 points from four wins and four draws. Jordan follow with 13 points, and Iraq sit in third with 12.The Taegeuk Warriors will face Kuwait in their final qualifier. However, they can clinch a spot in their 11th consecutive World Cup finals if they earn at least a draw in their ninth match against Iraq in Basra on June 6.Yonhap